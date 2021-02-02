14 Years Of Traffic Signal: Kunal Kemmu Recalls His Character Silsila And Doles Out How It Moulded His Life

Bollywood's ace actor Kunal Kemmu acted in many films in his 16 years of career… But 'Traffic Signal' movie stands one of the best movies with its simple and heart-touching story. Showing off the story of the people who stay near the traffic signals in Mumbai, this Madhur Bhandarkar directorial bagged National Award in the category of 'Best Direction'. Traffic Signal movie also bagged National Award in 'Best Makeup Artist' category too. As this movie clocked 14 years today, Kunal took to his Instagram and reminisced this movie.









In this post, Kunal has shared the pic from his movie where he is seen in a raw avatar. Well, in the second video, he spoke about the movie taking us back to 14 years. He also wrote, "Here's to 14 years of this special movie. ❤️

'Silsila', a character that moulded my perspective towards many things in life. A big virtual hug to the entire team for their support & learnings I've received on shoots. And a big Thank You to my fans for their unconditional love.

Reminiscing #14YearsOfTrafficSignal".

Even Madhur Bhandarkar also reminisced this movie dropping a couple of pics on his Twitter page…









Along with the poster of the movie and a couple of clicks from the sets, Madhur also wrote, "National Award film #TrafficSignal today complete's 14 year. Thanks to

@ShailendraS7

and all my Actors & technicians to put the hard work for such a remarkable film. #14YearsOfTrafficSignal".

Traffic Signal movie was released on 2nd February, 2007 and was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. It had Kunal Kemmu, Neetu Chandra, Konkana Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey in the lead roles. This movie was bankrolled by Madhur Bhandarkar under Bhandarkar Entertainment banner. This movie is all about the life of 'Silsila' who is a signal manager. He protects all the people who live near the traffic signal and collect 'Hafta (weekly protection fee) from them. This flick shows off Mumbai's street life and the traffic problems of Mumbaikars.s