15-Day Curfew In Maharashtra: Shootings To Be On Hold And Theatres Turn Shut Once Again

It is all known that Maharashtra Government has taken strict measure to restrict the Covid-19 pandemic. As the surge in positive cases has made Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take this tough decision. Thus, only essential services will only function in the state. Theatres will be shut down once again in the state for 15 days.

Well, speaking to the media, BN Tiwari, President of FWICE says, "It is unfortunate that no shootings will be allowed from April 14, which is definitely going to hit our daily wage workers really hard. About 100 shootings including films and TV projects are currently going on in Maharashtra. Big shootings were on hold but TV and small units were shooting. With this sudden lockdown, if the shootings are stopped, the industry is bound to lose crores of rupees".

He further added, "We are going to write to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow shootings of TV serials and we promise to shoot with the same guidelines that were announced by the government last year. The unit members will work in a bio bubble kind of environment to avoid infections".

Speaking about shootings, he said, "Yes shootings have been put on hold but will we will speak to the government and find a middle ground. There is no need to panic".

Even the Maharashtra Government hoped that this strict curfew will bring the situation under control and advised people to step out in case of emergency or necessary itself. It also suggested the people get vaccinated to stop the spread of this novel virus.