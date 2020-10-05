2 Years Of Andhadhun: Ayushmann Khurrana Reminisces This Crime Thriller With Amazing Pencil Sketches

Bollywood's one of the best black comedy thrillers 'Andhadhun' movie clocks two years today. On this special occasion, the flick's lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana dropped amazing pencil sketches on his Instagram and awed us.

In this post, Ayushmann collated a few amazing pencil sketches of the movie scenes and also made us witness a few intriguing scenes of the movie too.



He also wrote, "Two years of this masterpiece 😎🙏🏽🎹 #Gratitude

#2YearsOfAndhadhun…". This post also garnered millions of views in a span of 2 hours and B-Town celebs like Ishaan Khattar, Mouni Roy and a few others dropped 'heart' emoji's in the comments section.

Going with the story, it is a murder mystery… Ayushmann essayed the role of Aakash who gets trapped in Simi's (Tabu) plan. He accidentally turns blind after bring drugged by her. He also loses his love and gets stuck in the kidnap plan. Finally, he gets escaped and lands in Europe living his dream of becoming an ace pianist.

Andhadhun movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is bankrolled by Sudhanshu Vats, Ajit Andhare, Gaurav Nanda, Ashok Vasodia, Kewal Garg and Sanjay Routray under Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, PixMaker Studios and PictureMaker Studios banners. This movie had Radhika Apte and Tabu as the lead actresses while Zakir Hussain and Anil Dhawan played prominent roles in this movie.