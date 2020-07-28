2 Years Of Togetherness For Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl

Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl first connected on Instagram DMs. Many times we have seen Sushmita and Rohman expressing their love towards each other. They do exercises together and never steps back to share their photos on social media.

Now, the news is that the love birds are celebrating their second anniversary today. The 'Aarya'actress shared a throwback photo and captioned it as, "When Sush met her Rooh" #rohamnce followed. Happy Anniversary jaan @rohmanshawl. Here's to our 2 years of togetherness & counting my blessings!! Babies & I love you infinity!!! To many more..."

In the photo, Sush is in all smiles while and Rohman looked handsome. Rohman shares a cool bond with the family of Sushmita and they have been dating for about two years. Both of them are staying together with Sush's daughters Renee and Alisah.





Earlier, the former 'Miss Universe' shared a video in which Rohman can be seen balancing Sushmita on his thighs. She captioned it as, "I love you my tough guy Rohman Shawl. A stable relationship needs a balanced centre, flexible mind, mutual strength and deep trust. How symbolic is this posture!"

Sushmita won accolades for her performance on screen for the films Biwi No 1, Zor, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, etc. She made a comeback after almost a decade with a web series title 'Arya'… This web series is running successfully and the makers are all set to come up with Part 2 as well.