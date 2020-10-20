25 Years Of DDLJ: Kajol, Karan Johar, Anita Shroff And Anupam Kher Reminisce Classic Love Tale

It's all about DDLJ mania today… Be it Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or any other social media site, all of them are filled with 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' memories. Even Bollywood celebrities Kajol, Karan Johar, Anita Shroff and Anupam Kher who played prominent roles in this classic love tale have dropped a few throwback pics from the sets and shared their thoughts with all their fans…

Karan Johar

This ace filmmaker of Bollywood has also shared the same vide of the lovely and romantic song "Tujhe Dekha Tho Jana Sanam…" and penned a few heartfelt words beside the post.









Along with the beautiful romantic song video, Karan also dropped a few throwback pics from the movie… The second pic shows legendary late actor Amrish Puri warning Karan Johar and the third one shows the on screen buddies of Raj Malhotra. Final one is the beautiful poster of DDLJ movie.

Karan Johar also wrote, "DDLJ is so so special to me and will always be....it was my training ground ....I have indelible memories of our times on set....the film has achieved the status of being a legendary love story and I am so proud that I was a tiny part of this beautiful film! Thank you Adi for all my learning's and all the memories ...

#DDLJ25 @yrf".

Well, along with celebrating 25 years of DDLJ, we all need to reminisce another blockbuster hit movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' as it clocked 22 years. Karan Johar dropped a special video and shared the views of SRK and Kajol a couple of days ago…









Both Kajol and SRK shared their views on this movie and made us reminisce the special love tale… "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – The journey of Rahul, Anjali and Tina which is filled with moments of love and heartfelt emotions. Karan also wrote, "#22yearsofKKHH.....memories of a lifetime ...eternally grateful for all the love ❤️".

Kajol

We already know that Kajol has changed her display pic and name as Simran reminiscing one of the biggest blockbusters of her career DDLJ. She told, the Simran character made her feel laugh, cry and feel sad. On this special occasion, Kajol has been interviewed by a media house…Kajol spoke much about her role and movie… "I loved the script! It was brilliant, and Adi (Aditya Chopra, director) was a friend, so I knew he will make a good film. All four of us (me, Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya,Yash Chopra, producer) got together and had a great time making the film."

She added, "They made it a part of their history and legacy. Parents show it to their kids 'oh you remember this film, it's so cool, we should watch it'. I have met people who showed it to their grandkids! We are lucky that this film is a phenomena. We don't think it can ever be repeated. I really thank everyone who has gone and made it the longest running film for so many years."

Finally, Kajol said, "Everything is known about DDLJ already, it isn't a secret honestly. The most memorable time I had during the shoot would be the whole Switzerland trip we took. We all were there and enjoyed everything. God knows how many hours on the bus together, and all of us stayed together at Gstaad, it was an amazing time. We all had a blast together".

Anupam Kher

Even Bollywood's versatile actor Anupam Kher also dropped a few beautiful pics from the movie on his Instagram and celebrated the 25 years of this iconic film sharing a hilarious scene on his Twitter page…





"हम तो सब हिंदुस्तान में फ़ेल हुए, तूने लंदन में फ़ेल हो कर दिखा दिया..."

"मोहब्बत का नाम आज भी मोहब्बत है, ये ना कभी बदली है और न कभी बदलेगी.." Proud to be part of this film which completes 25 years today. 𝐘our love has been a constant!! 𝐓hank you!! 🙏😍 #Pops #DDLJ25@𝐘𝐑𝐅 pic.twitter.com/H0kKs9RrpS — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 20, 2020





The best father and son scene from DDLJ made us go awe…









Here are a few pics with Raj and Simran… He wrote, "हम तो सब हिंदुस्तान में फ़ेल हुए, तूने लंदन में फ़ेल हो कर दिखा दिया...."मोहब्बत का नाम आज भी मोहब्बत है, ये ना कभी बदली है और न कभी बदलेगी..." दिलवाले दुल्हनिया ले जाएंगे !!! Proud to be part of this iconic film which completes 25 years today. Yes, your love has been a constant!! A big thank you!!

JAI HO!! �� DharamvirMalhotra #Pops #25YearsOfDDLJ

#DDLJ25 @yrf".

Anita Shroff Adania









Anita essayed the role of Kajol's friend n DDLJ movie… She took us down the memory lane and dropped a few throwback pics on her Instagram. She also reminisced how she was approached for this role…She wrote, "I was in college when Adi and Karan asked me to help them cast my college friends to play Raj and Simrin's friends in the film. This was my introduction to the film industry- a world I knew nothing about at the time.

In the process they convinced me into playing Sheena. I did it for a laugh and a paid holiday to Europe with my bestie, which was a really big deal for a broke student.

I remember reaching Saanen, a small town in Switzerland , fresh off the bus ( ok plane) and seeing Shahrukh in his black suit on a little bridge...and for me I felt that he was there only for me! I'm sure whoever saw him on that bridge felt the same way - that's why he's Shahrukh. Kajol was just Kajol - real, instinctive, full of love (and still gives the tightest hugs ever). You have to remember that these were times when they were no entourages, no managers and mobiles, no social media...film making was much simpler, but extremely passionate. Once we were there, we were cut off from the rest of the world for over a month. We would all live together, eat together, sing together, dance together... we become a real family, under the warm gaze of a legend like Yash uncle (YashChopra).

Adi knew DDLJ from his core, and strove for nothing less than perfection. We all hung out and helped each other in ways only close knit friends and families do. Never having any acting ambitions( thankfully), I'm so glad that I was part of this brilliant film and that I can still call everyone that I worked with a friend. I'm so happy to have been a tiny part of this massive legacy. #DDLJ25

#25yearsofDDLJ @yrf #adityachopra."

Even after 25 years of DDLJ release, it is the best love story in Bollywood and mesmerizes us with its classic tale!!!