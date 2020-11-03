31 Years Of Parinda: Madhuri Dixit Shares Her Experience Working With ‘The Most Powerful Film Ever Made’…

Bollywood ace actors Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor worked together in 'Parinda' movie which clocked 31 years today. On this special occasion, Madhuri Dixit has reminisced the flick and shared her experience the team promoting the tagline 'The Most Powerful Film Ever Made.' She dropped the poster of this blockbuster movie and jotted down a few words about the movie.











The poster shows the love birds Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in an emotional note… She wrote, "#31YearsOfParinda

Playing 'Paro' in #Parinda was a thrilling experience. The tagline of the film rightly justifies it "The Most Powerful Film Ever Made". I also did a death scene for the first time. Wonderful memories with the amazing cast & crew makes this one very special ♥️".

Parinda movie was released on 3rd November, 1989 and was directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under Vinod Chopra Films banner. It had Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher in the prominent roles. It is the story of two orphan brothers Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. The elder one turn into a rowdy while the younger one will be well educated who gets posted as Police officer. Madhuri essayed the role of Paro and will be seen as the love interest of Anil Kapoor.

This movie will have a sad ending as Anil and Madhuri will be killed by the antagonist… This flick has managed to entertain the audience of 80s and 90s and was considered as one of the best gangster films made in Bollywood.