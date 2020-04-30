passed away after fighting a colon infection at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai yesterday, just a day ahead of the demise of senior actor Rishi Kapoor. Irrfan Khan was a powerhouse of talent and has delivered deverla blockbuster hits. Today, we talk about 5 movies of Irrfan Khan that goes on to show his acting prowess. His fine acting abilities are there for everyone to see in these movies. Here are 5 Irrfan Khan movies you must watch if you missed out till now. Shall we begin?

Slumdog Millionaire: The movie put India on a world map. The movie revolved around the life of slumswellers in Asia's largest Dharavi slum in Mumbai. In this crossover hit, Irrfan played a cop. Watch the movie to know more.





Life Of Pi: This was another movie which made Irrfan a household name abroad. Irrfan played the key role of Pi and his performance must be watched to be understood. No doubt he could pull off any role easily.





Billu Barber: Based on Krishna-Sudhama friendship, this movie starred Irrfan and SRK in lead roles. Playing a village barber who brags about knowing the hero who has come to his town for shoot, Irrfan just kills it in his role.





Qarib Qarib Single: Yogi, a small town guy goes on a blind date with a single woman and what follows is chaos and loads of fun moments. Shots in the scenic locales of Uttar Pradesh pilgrim hot spots, this movie just goes on to show what a fine actor Irrfan was.





Piku: Playing a lead opposite Deepika? Yes, he did and how! The movie itself was out of the box starring Amitabh Bachchan too. Irrfan steals the show for sure.





Rog: Based on the Hollywood suspense thriller Laura, the movir revolves around the life of a cop who falls for a dead woman while investigating her murder. And as always, Irrfan just proves his mettle as a versatile actor.











