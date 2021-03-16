7 Kadam Makes Bollywood Stars Reminisce Their Childhood!

Amit Sadh and Ronit Roy starrer '7 Kadam' is round the corner and while the anticipated trailer has created waves amongst the audience due to its beautiful portrayal of the purest relationship, Bollywood celebrities Shilpa Shetty and Fashionista Masaba Gupta mesmerized the fans with their latest post around 7 Kadam. The beautiful actor took to social media sharing their fondest memories with their mothers.

While Masaba Gupta shared her childhood trip memory, Shilpa Shetty shared the time when she went weak and her mother supported her and gave her the courage.

This reminded me of a tym whn life dealt me sum tough hands a few yrs ago & I was ready 2 giveup. It was Ma,@sunandashetty's belief in me tht kept me going. A parent sees wht we dnt. The rest is history #7Kadam @ErosNow @ronitboseroy @TheAmitSadh #MohitJhahttps://t.co/9wmxhenePa — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 13, 2021



These memories have definitely made you all go aww! These are their fondest memories what's yours?!

