83: Tahir Bhasin Essaying The Role Of Sunil Gavaskar Is Happy That The Movie Gets A Release Date…

Ranveer Singh's 83 movie is the most awaited one of the season! Well, as the movie is scheduled to release on the occasion of Christmas, slowly the promotions of this movie have been picked up! Well, Tahir Bhasin who is essaying the role of Sunil Gavaskar also spoke to the media and was happy that this movie locked its release date.

He started off by saying, "I can't wait for '83' to open in cinemas and what a release day it has booked! It's befitting the hype around the film because '83' can turn theatres into cricket stadiums where we root and chant for India."

He also added, "It's a film about how underdog India went on to become world champions, a milestone global moment not just in our cricketing history but also for every Indian living in any part of the world!"

Finally, he said, "Having a release during a holiday period will give us the audience a film of this scale deserves. '83' is Kabir sir's labour of love and passion for the Indian cricket team that mesmerised the world through sheer grit."

83 movie is being produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala under Vibri Media, Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners. This movie will show the few interesting glimpses of the 1983 Indian Cricket team world cup memorable winning moments.

This movie has Deepika Padukone playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife. We will also provide the list of Indian cricket team from the movie '83'… Have a look!

Ranveer Singh – Kapil Dev

Harrdy Sandhu – Madan Lal

Tahir Raj Bhasin – Sunil Gavaskar

Saqib Saleem – Mohinder Amarnath

Ammy Virk – Balwinder Sandhu

Jiiva – Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Sahil Khattar – Syed Kirmani

Chirag Patil – Sandeep Patil

Adinath Kothare – Dilip Vengsarkar

Dhariya Karwa – Ravi Shashtri

Dinkar Sharma – Kriti Azad

Jatin Sarna – Yaspal Sharma

Nishath Dahiya – Rodger Binny

R Badree – Sunil Valson

Boman Irani – Farook Engineer

Pankaj Tripathi – P R Man Singh (Manager of the Indian cricket team of 1983).

This movie will hit the theaters on the occasion of the Christmas festival this year…