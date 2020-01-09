A New Poster Is Released From 'Jawaani Janeman'

Being an adult comedy-related genre movie, 'Jawaani Janeman' is making the audience eye on this movie with the quirky posters. Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F are the lead characters of the movie whereas Tabu is roped in to play an important character.

Saif will be seen as 40-year-old father and Alaya will be playing the daughter role. After releasing Alaya and Saif's character posters, the makers of this movie has released Tabu's poster off late.

Here is the poster… Have a look!





Trailer drops on 9 Jan 2020... New poster of #JawaaniJaaneman... Stars #SaifAliKhan, #AlayaF, #Tabu and #KubbraSait... Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani... 31 Jan 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/Daj4aoUYE5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2020

Tabu is seen sitting on a table with a yoga pose. The background of the pic has many clothes thrown on a blue coloured sofa. The empty alcohol bottles and the soft drink cans have raised the curiosity on the film.

Jawaani Janeman is been produced by Jaccky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani. Nitin Kakkar is the director and Sachinder Vats will handle the editing work.

Jawaani Janeman will be released on 31st January, 2020.