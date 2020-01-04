A New Promo Released From ‘Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior’…

The periodic drama 'Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior' is creating a buzz on the internet with its daily dosage of promotions. From the first look poster to the dialogue promo's, everything were planned to steal the hearts of the audience and make them eye on this movie.

Ajay Devgn starrer 'Tanhaji' is a war epic movie where the audiences are going to witness the Maratha kingdom war against the Mughals. Recently the makers of the movie have released a small promo as the release date is nearing.

Here is the promo for you… Have a look!

This promo shows off the war sequence and also makes us note that only six days are left for the movie release.

Here is another promo which Ajay Devgn shared on his Twitter account yesterday.





The soulful background music along with the war scenes makes us go awe…

We also share a few dialogue promos for our readers straight from Ajay Devgn's Twitter account… Have a look!

Dialogue Promo – 17

In this dialogue promo, Ajay is seen raising voice against some traitor.

Dialogue Promo – 16

In this dialogue promo, Kajol is seen praising her husband and also stating that "It is better to die as a Lion than living as a Dog…"

Here is another motion poster stating that only 8 days are left for the movie release… Have a look!

One more dialogue promo…

In this promo, Ajay is giving a voice over and stating that "Golden India has been invaded many times but after much bloodshed, the hope for Independence made them live…"

Such powerful dialogues made all the movie buffs to eye on this movie and await for its release. 'Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior' has Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Jagapati Babu and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar and Ajay Devgn under T-Series and Ajay Devgn FFilms banners, it has many expectations on it.

This periodic drama will roll us back to decades back and make us witness the grandeur and aura of the Maratha Empire. All we need to do is wait for 10th January, 2020.