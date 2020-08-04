A Shocking Video Gets Viral On Internet Regarding Sushant's Singh Death

The sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has already sent shock waves in Bollywood. Now, even after one and half months of his death, Police are not able to conclude whether it is a suicide or murder. All his family members and close friends are strongly believing that it is a murder. So, Sushant's death case is taking twists and turns and all the eyes are pinned on Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Off late, a shocking video is doing rounds on the internet and it was dropped by a Dermatologist Meenakshi Mishra…

Shocking relevations made on Sushant's case!



PS: Sensitive Content. pic.twitter.com/r0orseM72b — Dr.Minakshi Mishra (@savethesaviours) August 2, 2020

Now, this video is making all the fans of Sushant Singh get confused… In this video, the doctor doled out that, there were many injuries on Sushant's face and body. She also said that, if it was suicide the tongue should be out and eyes should be closed. But if we closely observe the dead body of Sushant, his tongue is seen normal and one eye is slightly opened up. She also pointed a few injuries on his face and raised the questions.



This video garnered millions of views and it is also retweeted by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

Congrats Nitish. You kept your word. Now I urge you to agree. In any case CBI investigation is inevitable and a must — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 4, 2020

Well, Bollywood's young actor committed suicide on 14th June 2020 by hanging himself to a fan in his apartment. We all need to wait and watch how this case gets concluded and what more shocking facts are awaiting for us!!!

