A Suitable Boy: All About The BBC One TV Series Which Is Filled With Intriguing Drama And Bollywood Ace Actors

Taking a look at the present situation of the film industry, OTT platforms and TV series are ruling the audience's hearts. As the theatres are shut down due to Covid-19 pandemic and people are getting addicted to small screens to get out of their boredom.

Well, taking the advantage of the situation, all the OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5 are coming up with their original stories along with bagging the release rights of Bollywood ace movies.

Now, BBC One platform is also added to this list and it is coming up with intriguing love drama 'A Suitable Boy'. This TV series is an adaption of the novel with the same name penned by Vikram Seth. It has Ishaan Khattar, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor and Mahira Kakkar in pivotal roles.

This TV series is all set to hit the screens of BBC One on 26th July, 2020. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in creating a buzz on the internet.

In this poster, both Ishaan and Tanya are seen in traditional avatars in a celebratory mode… Our dear Ishaan is all dressed up in a cream sherwani and teamed it up with a pale blue and gold-rimmed safa… On the other hand, beautiful Tanya is seen draped in a bright purple and white-bordered sari. She looked awesome adding heavy jewelry and gajra plait to her attire.

Even Ishaan also took to his Instagram and dropped this amazing image from the TV series… He is seen along with Mrs. Mahesh Kapoor (played by Geeta Agarwal ji) and Bhaskar (Yusuf). All three of them are drenched in colours making us witness the Holi celebration…

Even this GIF dropped by Ishaan also made us awestruck!!! Both Maan (Ishaan) and Tabu (Saeeda) are seen in much love happily spending time on the swing…

'A suitable Boy' TV series will also be dropped on Netflix soon and is the story of 4 large families which is all set-up with 1951 background. Well, politician Ram Kapoor's son Ishaan Khattar will be seen in love with courtesan Tabu. While on the other hand, Tanya Maniktala as Lata Mehra will be seen as a passionate literature student who will be seen torn between family life and three very different men who try to win her heart.

A suitable Boy TV series which will be also aired on Netflix is directed by Mira Nair and is bankrolled by Aradhana Seth under Lookout Point, BBC Studios and Viniyard Films banners.