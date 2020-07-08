Aamir Khan And His Wife Kiran Rao Spotted In Their Grey Hair

Amidst the Covid-19 lockdown, all the people are stuck at their home. When it comes to celebrities, they are also enjoying the break time and made it a hard time for all the paps and shutterbugs.

Well, recently we have seen Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan showing off his grey hair when he posed along with his daughter Ira in her recent post.

Even today, Aamir Khan was spotted near a clinic holding his cute pet. He sported in a black tee and grey pants and covered his face with a mask and was accompanied by a policeman.





On the other hand, even Aamir's dear wife Kiran Rao was also spotted near a grocery store holding her bag. She was also wearing a mask and is seen wearing a white tee and casual pants. What surprised us is her grey hair.

It seems both of them have refrained from colouring their hair in this lockdown period…

Coming to Aamir Khan's work front, his upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is half the way as the shooting of this movie is paused with the Covid-19 lockdown.