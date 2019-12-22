Aamir Khan impressed with Sensational South Actor

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to remake the 1994 film, 'Forrest Gump' in Hindi. The makers have recently announced that the title of the movie is going to be 'Lal Singh Chadda'.

Touted to be a comedy-drama, Aamir Khan is going to lose 20 kgs for his role in the movie. 'Secret Superstar' fame Advait Chandan is helming this project whereas Atul Kulkarni has penned the script.

Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi is playing a crucial role in this film. Rumors are rife that the makers have roped in Vijay Sethupathi for a similar character to Benjamin Blue aka Bubba from 'Forrest Gump'. More details about his character will be revealed very soon. Setupathi joined the sets of the movie Aamir is said to have blown away with the performance of the actor in the movie.

Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions collaborated to bankroll this project.