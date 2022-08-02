Aamir Khan Opens About Returning To Cinema After 4 Long Years With Laal Singh Chaddha Movie

Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan is all set to treat his fans and movie buffs with the Laal Singh Chaddha movie. Being a unique conceptual movie, there are many expectations on it. As the movie is all set to hit the big screens in just a few days, Aamir Khan is creating hype on the movie with his interviews. The makers are also frequently dropping amazing updates on social media to create a buzz. Off late, Aamir Khan spoke to the media and opened up about why he was away from the big screens for 4 long years.

He also spoke about clashing with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan movie… "I hope both the films do well. I have seen the trailer of Raksha Bandhan and I really liked it. I was asking do we make films that are relevant. Here is a film that is relevant. It is a film of a common man who does have problems of economic issues. I am hoping the film is well made, but certainly, it is a topic which is relevant to us. I am sure it'll do well and I hope it does well. I hope our film (Laal Singh Chaddha) also does well."

Aamir also reacted to the claims that Bollywood isn't doing well these days… "I don't see a shift. Historically, the films aren't good; people don't like them, and don't work. People like the films that are nice. Now, people are liking Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Anupam Kher's Kashmir Files, and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi so it's working. Recently, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also worked very well. The ones people are liking, they are watching and the ones they don't like, aren't watching. For me, I see that as a trend. If it is good, it'll work".

Laal Singh Chaddha is a complete comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It will be the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. As they already worked for 3 Idiots and Talaash movies. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie and will be seen as 'Bubba'. Coming to Mona Singh, she will be seen as Aamir Khan's mother.

Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie will revolve around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie.

Laal Singh Chaddha will release on 11th August, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!