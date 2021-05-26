Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Launches A Foundation For Mental Health Support

It is all known that Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is an avid social media user. She always stays active on social media and shares her ideas and updates with her fans. Off late, she shared the good news with her fans and said that she launched a foundation for mental health support.

She shared a video message on her Instagram page and shared this news to all the netizens. Take a look!





She started off by saying, "On my 21st birthday, I got a tattoo. It says, 'if we won't, who will?' It's cheesy and corny, I know but I meant it and I mean it. And today is, I think, my first tangible step at embarking or embracing my tattoo".

She added, "I have registered a Section 8 company, called Agatsu Foundation, which launches today. Agatsu is my attempt of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium, to make my life better for me and facilitate you making your life better in whichever way. Come check us out!"



Coming to the caption, she wrote, "I proudly present... Agatsu Foundation". The foundation is named as 'Agatsu' and is aimed to help the people suffering withy mental health issues.



Even Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao and Ira's mother Reena Dutta are supporting Ira.







This is the official first video of the Agatsu foundation. Along with sharing it, Ira also wrote, "Agatsu Foundation | In a nutshell

Questions. All of us have them! Large, small, same but different, and many unanswered. But, what if there was an initiative, a community of people just like you; who could take this journey of questions we call life and make it a bit simpler, a little bit less lonely. Facilitate you to make your life a little bit better - whatever that may mean for you.

Our aim is to be that organisation, someone who takes this wild ride with you. We call ourselves Agatsu, it means self victory. Not the kind of victory that asks you to conquer yourself, the kind that is subtler, more sustainable - some control over your wellbeing.

Over time we'll address many of the problems that plague us, but this is our first step, to raise awareness about what mental wellbeing actually is and to increase your accessibility to tools that can help you.

If this interests you, come visit us: www.agatsufoundation.org".





In this video, many friends and family members of Ira have said 'Hi' and gave a good start to Ira's foundation. This includes Reena and Kiran Rao too.