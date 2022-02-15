Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Release Date Is Postponed

It is all known that Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan is away from the big screens for two years. But this year he is all set to treat his fans with 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The movie was scheduled to release this April but once again the release date is pushed ahead. The makers of this movie dropped an official statement regarding this news and made all the fans know about this update… The main reason behind it is that the shooting of this movie is yet to be completed. The same has been conveyed through an official post!

This post reads, "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022."

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed this news through his Instagram page… He wrote, "AAMIR KHAN: 'LAAL SINGH CHADDHA' TO RELEASE ON 11 AUG... #AamirKhan has decided to shift #LaalSinghChaddha to a new date: 11 Aug 2022... Team #Adipurush - starring #Prabhas - has decided to accommodate #AamirKhan and opt out of 11 Aug 2022 date... OFFICIAL STATEMENT...".

Laal Singh Chaddha is a complete comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It will be the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. As they already worked for 3 Idiots and Talaash movies. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie and will be seen as 'Bubba'. Coming to Mona Singh, she will be seen as Aamir Khan's mother. Being the Bollywood debut movie of Chaitanya, there are many expectations on it.

Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie will revolve around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie. It was shot at more than 100 locations in India while B-Town superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are roped in to play cameo roles in this film.

This movie will now release on 11th August, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!