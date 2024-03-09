Live
Aayush Sharma promises an adrenaline-fueled experience with riveting poster of ‘Ruslaan’
Actor Aayush Sharma has revealed the captivating poster of his upcoming film, 'Ruslaan,' leaving fans intrigued and eager for more. In the poster shared on Instagram, Aayush's intense gaze is featured, with his eye seemingly pierced by a knife, setting the stage for an intense and high-stakes narrative.
In the caption, Aayush Sharma stated, "Haarne ka khauf nahi hai, meri gun aur guitar ke saath, bas duniya jeetne ka josh hai. Toofan ki tarah nahi... Toofan hi hu main. #Ruslaan teaser arriving on 12th March, 2024 Roaring in theatres on 26th April, 2024."
The poster presents an enigmatic visual, hinting at danger, razor-sharp action, and a narrative filled with life-threatening situations. Aayush Sharma expressed confidence that 'Ruslaan' will redefine the meaning of adrenaline-fueled entertainment, promising viewers a thrilling cinematic experience.
'Ruslaan,' directed by Karan L. Butani and produced by Sri Satya Sai Arts, features a stellar cast including Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade. The film's teaser is set to be unveiled on March 12, while the theatrical release is scheduled for April 26. As the anticipation builds, 'Ruslaan' seems poised to deliver a gripping narrative and intense action sequences, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.