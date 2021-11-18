Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas' Trailer Will Be Out Tomorrow

Bollywood's ace actress Abhishek Bachchan is in the best phase of his career. He is now busy with a couple of projects and is all set to entertain his fans with lined-up movies. He will next be seen in Bob Biswas movie and the trailer of this movie will be out tomorrow. Abhishek announced this good news by sharing the promo of the trailer on his Instagram page… As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions.

In this promo, Abishek Bachachan is seen in a complete different avatar. He will be seen a killer in this thriller movie. The trailer of the movie will be out tomorrow. He wrote, "एक मिनट...Watch #BobBiswas trailer tomorrow at 12 PM."

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed this news through his Twitter page… Take a look!

In the poster, Abhishek Bachchan looked awesome in a complete different avatar. Taran also wrote, "ABHISHEK BACHCHAN: 'BOB BISWAS' TO PREMIERE ON ZEE5... #BobBiswas - starring #AbhishekBachchan - premieres 3 Dec 2021 on #Zee5... Costars #ChitrangdaSingh... Trailer tomorrow at 12 noon... Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. #GauriKhan #SujoyGhosh #GauravVerma".

Bob Biswas movie has Chitrangada Singh as the lead actress which is being directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma under the Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound Script Production banners. This movie is the spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani and the shooting of this movie is wrapped up on 10th December 2020.

This thriller movie will be released on 3rd December, 2021 via the Zee5 OTT platform!