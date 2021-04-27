Abhishek First Met Ash For Dinner

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai who is one of the lovely couples of Bollywood, celebrated their 14th marriage anniversary recently. The lovely actor couple has a cute daughter called Aaradhya Bachchan.



In the year 2005, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had acted in a movie called "Bunty and Babli". Aishwarya Rai were seen in a guest role in a song of this movie. During the shooting of this song, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai became friends and later this friendship turned into a love affair. The two got married after taking consent form the elders.

But even prior to this, Abhishek had met Aishwarya Rai elsewhere. Abhishek himself has revealed some of these details during an interview with a YouTube channel. Abhishek had met Aishwarya in Switzerland for the first time when the Bollywood actress was working for a Bobby Doel movie called "Aur Pyaar Hogaya" at Switzerland.

At the same time, Abhishek Bachchan was with his father Amithabh Bachchan who was working for a movie called "Mruthyu Daata" in Switzerland. This was Produced by Amitabh Bachchan himself and Abhishek Bachchan was working as a production boy for this movie. Abhishek was given this responsibility as he was familiar with the good shooting locations across the world.

The reason being Abhishek had earlier done his education in that country. "I was in Switzerland for about 2-3 days to scout for locations. Bobby Doel, who was my friend from younger days somehow came to know that I was at Switzerland and invited me for dinner. I met Aishwarya Rai for the first time when I went to have dinner," thus recalled Abhishek his first meeting with Aishwarya. When Abhishek Bachchan was questioned if he did not have a crush on seeing her for the first time, the actor said "Who will not have crush on seeing her."

Abhishek admitted that he was conquered by her beauty on seeing her for the first time. Later, Abhishek started acting in movies. He got the opportunity to act with Aishwarya Rai after which they were seen together in many movies.