Actress Nandita Das opposes CAA, NRC

Jaipur : The controversial CAA and NRC issues reverberated at the Jaipur Literature Festival here as Bollywood actress and director Nandita Das on Thursday opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens and urged the people to raise their voice against these issues.

Addressing the media in the inaugural day of the Festival, she said: "India is a secular country, but it is happening for the first time when the people are being asked to be identified in the name of religion." "The nation faces many challenges today.

Unemployment rate has shot up and the financial conditions are tough... at a time when you are being asked to prove you are an Indian, Shaheen Baghs are coming up everywhere following the Delhi trend," the acclaimed actress said.

"This is being opposed and students have started a movement against it. Now, everyone should raise their voice against the law as everyone has the right to speak," she added. However, Das remained tightlipped over a war of words between Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah.