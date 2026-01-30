Telangana CM gets certificate from Harvard on completion of executive education

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday received a certificate from Harvard Kennedy School on completion of executive education. The Chief Minister and his cohort of 62 students completed their executive education program, ‘Leadership for the 21st Century’.

After successful completion of the program, students were given the certificates by the faculty, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Friday.

The program was held typically daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., in temperatures around -15 to -24 degrees Celsius, it said.

The program began on January 25 at the famed Kennedy School at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, with program orientation and cohort introduction. It started with the session on 'Analysing Authority and Leadership.'

The Chief Minister had left for the United States last week after attending the World Economic Forum annual meeting at Davos, Switzerland.

He undertook classes, assignments and submitted homework, and executed group projects with fellow global participants.

During the program, Revanth Reddy also interacted with the students of the Harvard Business School (HBS).

According to the CMO, a group of predominantly Indian students of the HBS had invited him to visit their school on Harvard University campus.

Besides understanding the career paths and challenges of the HBS students, CM Revanth also discussed several professional issues, including sharing his mantra of success.

Elaborating on the salient features of the 'TelanganaRising vision 2047', Revanth Reddy asked them to harness their networks and talent to help in the growth story of India, and welcomed them to share the opportunities and strengths of Hyderabad and Telangana as brand ambassadors.

Between classes, the Chief Minister also met Professor Dustin Tinsley, Vice-Provost and Head of Harvard-X, and Professor Jeremy Weinstein, Dean of Harvard Kennedy School.

After presenting the TelanganaRising vision document, Revanth Reddy sought a collaboration with the Kennedy School, for which the duo responded positively.

The Chief Minister also discussed various frameworks of education and processes needed for improving quality of education on a large scale, modern skills developments and impact of Human Resources development on economic growth.



