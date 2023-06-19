‘Adipurush’ Hindi version reaches Rs. 100 Cr mark in three days

Live
Pan-India star Prabhas’ recently released mythological magnum opus, “Adipurush,” has surpassed all expectations and had a good weekend. Despite the mixed reviews, underwhelming word of mouth and intense trolling and critisism of the portrayal of our gods and the epic Ramayana, the film registered solid numbers at the ticket counters across the globe and grossed over Rs 315 crore.
Adipurush’s Hindi version has had a decent outing across the country, particularly in the Hindi belt. In its 3-day opening weekend, Adipurush’s Hindi version collected a solid Rs 110 crore nett across India. The film opened on Friday with a nett collection of Rs 37.25 crore, followed by Rs 38 crore nett on Saturday. And on Sunday, Adipurush’s Hindi version’s collection dropped a little and ended up amassing around Rs 35 crore, taking the film’s 3-day total to around Rs 110 crore.
While the slight drop on Sunday is concerning, a lot is dependent on Adipurush’s box office performance on Monday and the coming days. Stay tuned for further updates on this high budget devotional film.