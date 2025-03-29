After Ranveer Allahbadia, Comedian Swati Sachdeva Faces Backlash for ‘Vulgar’ Joke

Stand-up comedian Swati Sachdeva is facing intense backlash on social media after a clip from her recent YouTube episode went viral. In the video, she made a joke about her mother finding her vibrator, which has sparked a heated debate on the limits of humour, especially when it involves parents.

The Controversial Joke

The clip, taken from an episode uploaded on Sachdeva’s YouTube channel eight days ago, shows her narrating an awkward encounter with her mother, who she claims tried to be a “cool parent” upon discovering the device.

She joked, "I was sure she (my mother) was going to ask me to lend the vibrator. She started calling it a gadget, a toy. I was like, 'I swear, Mom, it belongs to Papa.' She said, 'Don't speak nonsense; I know his choice.’”

The episode, titled ‘Family First’, features jokes on various topics. A disclaimer in the video’s description warns viewers about the use of strong language and adult humour.

Internet Divided: Comedy or Crudeness?

A section of social media has strongly criticized the joke, calling it crude and inappropriate. Many questioned whether comedy should have boundaries, especially when involving sensitive family-related humour.

"This is what comedy has become? Just vulgarity and cheap jokes?" one user commented. Another questioned, "If Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina are facing legal scrutiny for their jokes, will Swati be next?"

Some have also drawn comparisons to the recent controversy surrounding YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina. The duo faced severe backlash after a viral clip from their show ‘India’s Got Latent’ led to multiple complaints for obscene content, with Raina even being questioned by the Maharashtra Cyber Police.

Comedy vs. Censorship: Where Should the Line Be Drawn?

The uproar over Swati Sachdeva’s joke has reignited the ongoing debate about freedom of expression in comedy. While some believe comedians should have the creative liberty to joke about anything, others argue that certain subjects—especially those involving family—should remain off-limits.

As discussions around comedy, censorship, and social responsibility continue, it remains to be seen whether Sachdeva will address the criticism or face further action.