Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Interrogated For 5 Hours By ED Today

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is summoned by ED in connection with the Panama papers. She even attended to the interrogation session today and was questioned for almost 5 hours. The Enforcement Directorate officials asked her many questions regarding her connection with Panama papers as they put allegations on her of stashing wealth abroad in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

According to the sources, here are a few questions asked by the ED officials today… Take a look!

1. Amic Partners was a company incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands in 2005. What association do you have with this company?

2. Do you know the law firm where Mossack Fonseca registered the company?

3. This company's directors include you, your father Kotedadiramana Rai Krishna Rai, your mother Kavita Rai, and your brother Aditya Rai. What can you say about this?

4. The initial paid-up capital is $50,000. Each share was worth $1, and each director had 12,500 shares. Why did you become a shareholder from your position as a director?

5. Why was your status changed to shareholder in June 2005?

6. Why did the company become inactive in 2008?

7. Was permission from the RBI sought for financial transactions?

Speaking about the Panama papers issue, they were leaked by a whistleblower named John Doe to the German journalist Bastian Obermayer. These papers included the financial details of almost 214,488 offshore entities.

When it comes to the work of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan series. This movie also has an ensemble case of Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu and Prakash Raj. It is being made with a whopping budget of Rs 500 crores.