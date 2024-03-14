Ajay Devgan and R Madhavan’s Shaitan Collection Hits Rs100 Crore! Becomes Top 3 Bollywood Grosser of 2024

Bollywood has a new box office champion, and it's not afraid to give you nightmares! Shaitan, the chilling supernatural thriller starring the powerhouse duo of Ajay Devgan and R Madhavan, has become a runaway success.

Unlike many big-budget films, Shaitan didn't need a flashy advertising campaign to scare up big bucks. In a mere five days, the film has managed to rake in over Rs 100 crore worldwide. That's right, over Rs 100 crore in just a week! This impressive feat secures Shaitan's place as one of the highest-grossing Indian movies of 2024 so far. Even more impressive, the film has earned over Rs 74 crore within India alone, showcasing its strong grip on the domestic audience.



Despite minimal promotion, Shaitan received rave reviews from critics after its release on March 8th. Those brave souls who ventured into theatres to see the film couldn't stop talking about it. Positive word-of-mouth spread like wildfire, with moviegoers enthusiastically recommending Shaitan to their friends and family. This buzz, combined with the film's tightly woven plot and powerful performances, has propelled Shaitan to become a major success story.



Shaitan takes a bold step by venturing into the realm of supernatural thrillers, a genre not often explored by mainstream Bollywood. The suspenseful plot keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, constantly guessing what will happen next. The cast delivers powerful performances that leave a lasting impression. R Madhavan, in particular, steals the show with his chilling portrayal of the villain, a character who uses dark magic for his own wicked purposes.

