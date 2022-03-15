Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet And Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Runway 34 Teaser Is Out

Runway 34… Now, this movie is the most-awaited one of the season having an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani. Going with the plot, it deals with a true incident and shows us how the pilots Ajay and Rakul deal with the situation when a flight goes out of control. Off late, the makers unveiled the teaser of this thriller as promised yesterday by sharing the character posters on social media. Well, Salman Khan unveiled the teaser on his Twitter page and sent his best wishes to the whole team!



Along with sharing the teaser, Salman Khan also wrote, "I don't have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34 #Runway34Teaser Out Now! https://bit.ly/Runway34Teaser #Runway34OnApril29".

Going with the teaser, it showcases the pilots Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are tensed as the flight is all out of control when it is 35,000 above. They both then reminisce Amitabh Bachchan's words and try to be brave and protect the passengers.

Ajay Devgn being the director and actor of this movie shared the teaser of Runway 34 and showcased a glimpse of this thriller… "The truth is hidden 35,000 feet above the ground. Now experience the teaser of #Runway34 #Runway34Teaser #Runway34OnApril29 @amitabhbachchan @rakulpreet @boman_irani @carryminati @adffilms".

Well, Ajay Devgn is not only the lead actor of this movie he is also donning the director hat as he is helming the project. This movie is bankrolled by him under his home banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. It also has an ensemble cast of Angira Dhar, Boman Irani, Ajey Nagar, Aakanksha Singh. The trailer of this movie will be released on 21st March in the pre-release event.

Being a thriller, the plot deals with a true incident that took place back in 2015 when a flight from a Middle-Eastern country has been diverted to Thiruvananthapuram. Well, Ajay Devgn will be seen as Siddharth Awasthi, Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Kabir Bhanushali and Rakul Preet Singh is seen Pilot Aishwarya Singh. On the other hand, Angira Dhar as Lawyer, Boman Irani as Airline owner Rahul Sharma, Ajey Nagar as himself, Aakanksha Singh as Anita Awasthi, Siddharth Awasthi's wife, Flora Jacob as Indira Gandhi and Naresh Narayan as Noob Hackers will play prominent characters!

Runway 34 movie will be released on 29th April, 2022 in the theatres!