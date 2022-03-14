Ajay Devgn Unveils A New Poster Of His Upcoming Movie ‘Runway 34’

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan teamed up for the upcoming movie Runway 34… Being an action thriller and that too hijacked flight plot, there are many expectations on it. Off late, the makers released the motion posters of the lead characters and announced the release date. Today, they once again surprised the netizens by sharing a new poster from the movie.

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan shared the new poster on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

In this poster, Ajay Devgn is seen shocked being a pilot… Sharing the new poster, he also wrote, "Expecting heavy turbulence Teaser ETA: Tomorrow! #Runway34TeaserOutTom".

In this poster, all the lead actors Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani are seen with the tension faces… He also wrote, "Never before in the history of aviation! Experience turbulence in air and on ground. #Runway34TeaserOutTom".

Well, Ajay Devgn is not only the lead actor of this movie, he is also donning the director hat as he is helming the project. This movie is produced by him under his home banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. It also has Angira Dhar, Boman Irani, Ajey Nagar, Aakanksha Singh in other important roles. The teaser of this intense thriller will be out tomorrow!

Being a thriller, the plot deals with a true incident that took place back in 2015 when a flight from a Middle-Eastern country has been diverted to Thiruvananthapuram. Well, Ajay Devgn will be seen as Siddharth Awasthi, Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Kabir Bhanushali and Rakul Preet Singh is seen Pilot Aishwarya Singh. On the other hand, Angira Dhar as Lawyer, Boman Irani as Airline owner Rahul Sharma, Ajey Nagar as himself, Aakanksha Singh as Anita Awasthi, Siddharth Awasthi's wife, Flora Jacob as Indira Gandhi and Naresh Narayan as Noob Hackers will play prominent characters!

Runway 34 movie will be released in the next year i.e on 29th April, 2022!