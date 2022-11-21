Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’ Motion Poster Is Out

Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn is also a filmmaker and recently directed Runway 34 movie which owned a decent talk at the ticket windows. A few days back, Ajay also announced that he is directing the Kollywood blockbuster movie 'Kaithi' and in Hindi, it is named 'Bholaa'. Off late, Ajay announced the teaser release date of this action thriller and also dropped a motion poster on social media…



The motion poster is all interesting as it showcased Lord Shiva's Trishul and Ajay applying the 'Vibhudi' to his forehead. The teaser will be out tomorrow. Along with sharing the motion poster, he also wrote, "KAUN HAI WOH? An unstoppable force is coming! #BholaaTeaserOutTomorrow #BholaaIn3D #Tabu @ADFFilms.

Bholaa movie will be directed by Ajay Devgn's cousin Dharmendra Sharma and it is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ajay Devgn under the ADF Films, T-Series and Relaince Entertainments banners. It is also being made in 3D format! Tabu will essay a prominent role in this movie.

Being the sequel of Kaithi movie, there are a lot of expectations on it. Going with the plot, Police officers take the help of the prisoner to chase the smuggler's gang and then they help in reuniting with his daughter.

Speaking about the other movies of Ajay Devgn, he will be next seen in Maidaan and Naam movies. In Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, he is essaying a cameo role. Ajay will portray the title role in the Maidaan movie stepping into the shoes of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim and Priyamani will be seen as the lead lady in this sports drama. Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh are roped into play the prominent roles. The director Amit Ravindranath will roll us back to the 1950s where we will be made to witness the golden days of the Indian football team.

Maidaan will be produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla under Zee Studios and Bayview Projects LLP banners.