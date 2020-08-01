It is already known that Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie 'Laxmmi Bomb' is going reach the audience through Disney+ Hotstar. Although the release date is not announced, all the movie buffs are eagerly waiting for this movie. Being a remake of Tollywood movie Kanchana, Akshay will be seen as a transgender in this movie.

Even the Bollywood version of Kanchana movie 'Laxmmi Bomb' is directed by Raghava Lawrence. Akshay Kumar and Kiara Ali Advani are the lead actors and Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Babu Antony and Muskaan are roped in to play important characters.

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Ali Advani have dropped the Hotstar tickets of Laxmmi Bomb on their Instagram accounts… Have a look!

Akshay Kumar





Akshay Kumar is seen holding the ticket with a winsome smile… He wrote, "Entertainment ka Bomb phatne wala hai. Are you ready? Dekhiye First Day First Show of #LaxmmiBomb on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP. #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex

Kiara Ali Advani









Kiara is also seen happy holding the Hotstar ticket of this movie… She wrote, "First Day First Show is back! Catch #LaxmmiBomb and 6 more blockbusters on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP.

Laxxmi Bomb movie is directed by Raghava Lawrance and is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar and Fox Star Studios under Cape of Good Films, Shabinaa Entertainment and Tushar Entertainment House.

Laxxmi Bomb was actually scheduled to release on 22nd May, 2020 but due to Covid-19 pandemic, the movie release is postponed and finally, makers opted to go for OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.