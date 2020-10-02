Akshay Kumar Drops A Candid Pic With Vaani Kapoor And Heads Back To Mumbai

Bollywood's Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar dropped a candid pic posing with his Bell Bottom co-star Vaani Kapoor. As we all know, 'Bell Bottom' stood as the first movie in the world to start and finish shoot amid pandemic. After wrapping up the shooting, Akshay Kumar headed back to Mumbai from Glasgow. He clicked a pic along with Vaani Kapoor in the airport and awed his fans!!!

In this post, Akshay is seen posing along with Vaani Kapoor with the backdrop of a plane before they board the flight. Akshay is seen sporting in a monochrome printed sweatshirt and teamed it with matching pants. While Vaani went with a modish appeal wearing a black tee and denim pants and teamed it with a jacket. Both are happily smiling and ready to head back to Mumbai.

Akshay also wrote, "Mission accomplished! After a long but fruitful schedule, grateful to have shot and completed #Bellbottom during the pandemic ! Now it's time to head back #JetSetGo✈️".

Well, Akshay also shared the new poster from 'Bell Bottom' movie yesterday and announced that the movie's shoot has been wrapped up. Akshay is seen running from the airport with the background having a plane.

Akshay Kumar, Lara Bhupati, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor will play the lead roles in this movie. Bell Bottom flick is being filmed based on a true incident that took place in the 1980s. It will make us witness the tale of an unforgotten hero…The movie which is based on true incidents is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and is produced by VashuBhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, DeepshikaDeshmukhh, Monisha Advani, MadhuBhojwani and NikkhilAdvani.

'Bell Bottom' movie will hit the theatres on 2nd April 2021. Hope the Covid-19 pandemic gets ruled out from the world and we all fall back to our normal lives!!!