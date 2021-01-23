Akshay Kumar Drops Deadly New Poster Of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ And Locks The Release Date

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is going to treat his fans with all his new 'Bachchan Pandey' movie… Essaying the role of a gangster, Akshay's rough look already created a buzz on social media and made all the movie buffs, eagerly await for its release. Off late, this 'Khiladi' actor has dropped a new poster of the movie and also locked the release date. 'Bachchan Pandey' flick will hit the big screens on 26th January 2022.

In this deadly new look, Akshay wears a brown shirt with striking one blue eye. His brown cloth head wrap, salt-pepper rough bead, a stack of gold chains and intense look raised the goosebumps.

He also wrote, "His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January 2022!

#SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @kritisanon @jacquelinef143 @arshad_warsi @nadiadwalagrandson".

Earlier the lead actress of this movie, Kriti Sanon dropped pics from the first-day shoot of 'Bachchan Pandey' movie on her Instagram…

Kriti dropped a few pics from the sets of 'Bachchan Pandey' and showcased the fun mode of the shoot on the first day… In the first pic, she is seen in all smiles holding the clapboard. Coming to the second pic, she posed with producer Warda Khan Nadiadwalaanddirector FarhadSamji. The third pic holds both the actress and director under one frame and the final one makes us go awe as both beautiful ladies pose for cams in a modish look. Kriti Sanon looked uber-chic sporting in a blue tee and denim jeans along with the tied-up checkered shirt.

Coming to the story of Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar will essay the role of a gangster who wants to become an actor and Kriti will portray the role of a journalist who will aim to become a filmmaker. This movie also has Jacqueline Fernandez, PrateikBabbar, Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi. Being aFarhadSamji directorial, it is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainments banner.