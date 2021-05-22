Akshay Kumar Opens Up On The Release Dates Of His Upcoming Movies Bell Bottom and Sooryavanshi

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is lined up with a couple of prestigious projects. On the other hand, his Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom are ready to hit the screens. But the second wave of Covid-19 made the people sit at home, even the theatres are shut. Thus the producers postponed most of the movie's release dates. Well, even Akshay Kumar is also in the same problem as his both movies are ready to hit the screens. Off late, he spoke to the media and opened up about the same issue and said it is just a rumour that both his films will be released on the occasion of Independence Day. New release dates will be announced soon after the situation comes in control.

He started off by saying, "I'm humbled at the excitement and eagerness of my fans regarding the release of 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Bell Bottom', and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their love".

He added, "However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films will release on Independence Day. The producers of both films are working out the release dates and will make announcements at the right time".

Akshay is playing the role of Veer Sooryavanshi in this movie who will be seen as anti-terrorist squad head. So, it is clear that Akshay will thrash out the terrorists with his fantabulous action sequences. Well, we need to wait and watch for the trailer to know the plot of the story. Even after 26/11 attack, the terrorists planned another bomb blast but to stop it, here comes the anti-terrorist squad leader Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi and tries his best to fail the plan of the terrorists with his smart game play.

Sooryavanshi is directed by action king Rohit Shetty and is produced by Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Apoorva Mehta and Aruna Bhatia under Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films and Reliance Entertainments banners.

Coming to the Bell Bottom, the movie which is based on true incidents is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukhh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

As Akshay has moved the release date of his 'Bachchan Pandey' from Christmas 2020 to 22nd January 2021, 'Bell Bottom' will now hit the screens after August depending on the situation.