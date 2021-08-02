Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom To Be Released In 3D And Trailer Will Be Out Tomorrow

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Bell Bottom is all set to release on 19th August. The makers of this movie have shared this big news through social media and made it clear that the movie will be released on the big screens itself. Off late, Akshay Kumar released another new poster of this movie and announced that the trailer of this thriller movie will be out tomorrow.



Along with sharing the new poster of the Bell Bottom movie, Akshay Kumar also stated that, the trailer of this most awaited movie will be out tomorrow. He also described the characteristics of his role jotting down, "Sharp memory, national level chess player, gaana sikhata hai, Hindi, English, German bol leta hai! Baaki bataayenge trailer ke saath".

Akshay Kumar is seen in a serious look in this poster sporting a high-neck blue tee and checkered suit. His cool red glasses and hang bag along with the background having army cars made the poster worth watching! Even the tagline 'It's Not All Over Till It's Over' also raised the expectations on the movie.

The lead actress of this movie Vaani Kapoor spoke to the media about the movie and doled out, "I'm fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with one of the icons of Hindi cinema today, Akshay Kumar sir. I'm deeply thankful for his trust and faith. I have a small but impactful role in 'Bell Bottom' which I'm hoping will be loved by audiences and critics alike."

Bell Bottom becomes the first movie in the world to start and finish shoot amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Akshay Kumar, Lara Bhupati, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor will play the lead roles in this movie. Bell Bottom is being filmed based on a true incident that took place in the 1980s. It will make us witness the tale of an unforgotten hero…This movie which is based on true incidents is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukhh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. As Akshay will be seen as the 'RAW' agent, he will solve a few mysteries and saves our country.

This movie will hit the big screens on 19th August, 2021 and that too in 3D!