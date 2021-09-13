Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom Will Hit The OTT On 16th September

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar surprised all and sundry by announcing the OTT release date of Bell Bottom. As the movie is all set to small screens on 16th September, Akshay shared a poster of the movie on his Instagram and asked his fans to be ready for Thursday's grand small screen release.

In this poster, Akshay Kumar is seen speaking to someone holding the red phone. Well, his face is covered with a few papers showcasing the clues of a bomb attack. He looked stylish in the black coat and modish sunnies.

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Your Monday Mission: Watch the trailer and set a reminder for Thursday. Deadline: You have until sunset".

Akshay Kumar announced the OTT release date of the Bell Bottom movie yesterday sharing the trailer of this action thriller on his Instagram page.

The trailer showcases how the Indian Government handles the Pakistan plane hijack. Akshay Kumar whose code name is Bell Bottom plans a covert operation to rescue the passengers and capture the hijackers. Lara Dutta as Indira Gandhi best fits the bill.

Speaking about the Bell Bottom movie, it is based on a true incident that took place in the 1980s. It will make us witness the tale of an unforgotten hero…This movie which is based on true incidents is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukhh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Akshay plans a covert operation to rescue the 210 hostages and to kill the hijackers in this movie. This movie is already released in theatres last month and bagged a positive response.

Vaani Kapoor will be seen as Akshay Kumar's wife while Huma Qureshi will be seen in a prominent role. Speaking about Akshay Kumar's work front, Akshay is one of the busiest actors of Bollywood. As he always keeps 5-6 movies in hand, along with Cinderella movie, he is also part of Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and Oh My God 2 projects.