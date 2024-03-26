Live
Akshay says 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan' gave him a 'friend' in Tiger who's 'just like me'
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar has revealed that the action entertainer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' (BMCM) has given him a 'friend' from the industry, who is just like him, and that is Tiger Shroff.
The trailer of the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday.
In the film, Akshay and Tiger will be seen doing hard core action sequences.
During the trailer launch, Akshay, who wore a black biker jacket and matching trousers, said: "It is a film made with a lot of blood and sweat and of course producer's big money. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is one of the films in my career which I am going to be very proud of and I am very happy to get an opportunity to work with Ali Abbas Zafar."
"Also this film gave me a friend from the industry -- Tiger Shroff. He is just like me, sleeps on time, gets up on time. Keeps himself fit," shared Akshay.
The actor also shared his experience of working with Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will be seen essaying the role of villain Kabir in the film.
"He is such a good actor. It was so much fun to work with him and I learnt a lot of things from him," added Akshay.
The movie revolves around elite soldiers, who team up to recover a stolen weapon from a masked madman who wants to destroy the country.
Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.
Shot across stunning locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, the film promises an unforgettable cinematic experience reminiscent of Hollywood blockbusters.
The film features Prithviraj in an intriguing villainous role, along with Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles.
The film is set to release in theatres on April 10.