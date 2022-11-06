Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Are Blessed With A Baby Girl

It is all known that Bollywood's power couple reached the H.N Reliance Foundation hospital, in Gurgaon. today morning ahead of the little one's arrival. Off late, close sources of the couple announced that the couple welcomed a baby girl just a few minutes ago. The couple is yet to make an official announcement on social media…



Alia Bhatt gave birth to her little angel at 12:05 PM and the fans are eagerly awaiting to witness a glimpse of the Kapoor Khaandan princess.

Through this post, Alia and Ranbir announced the good news and treated all their fans by dropping a pic from the hospital.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on 14th April, 2022 in their apartment in Mumbai. Well, the couple announced their pregnancy on 6th November, 2022 through social media. Now, they are all happy after being blessed with a baby girl.