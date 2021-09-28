Alia Bhatt Wishes Ranbir Kapoor With All Love And Shared A Beautiful Pic From Their Jodhpur Vacay…

Ranbir Kapoor is all enjoying his holiday with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Jodhpur. These love birds flew to the picturesque location on the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor's birthday. He turned a year older and is celebrating his 39th birthday today. Alia Bhatt wished Ranbir with a heartfelt post sharing a beautiful pic from their holiday.



Alia and Ranbir are seen enjoying the beautiful blue sea sitting on a mat… They are clicked from the back…and looked cool in their casual avatars. Alia also wished Ranbir jotting down, "happy birthday my life" and showered all her love on Ranbir…

Even Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor also wished her dear brother with a sweet wish!

She shared a beautiful family pic which has Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter along with the birthday boy Ranbir… They all posed to cams with winsome smiles. Riddhima also wrote, "To my 'rockstar' bro -Here's wishing you a very happy b'day !!!!! We love you so much ♥️ #youngerbutwiser""

Coming to Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, she also shared a beautiful pic on the occasion of her son's birthday on her Instagram...

She wrote, "Happy birthday my Hearbeat… love n blessings in abundance" along with sharing the throwback New Year party pic!

Even Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Soni Razdan shared beautiful pics of Ranbir Kapoor on their Instagram Stories and wished this Kapoor Khaandan hero!

Kareena Kapoor Khan





























Karisma Kapoor Khan





























Soni Razdan

















Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor… Enjoy your day!!!