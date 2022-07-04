Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’ Teaser Will Be Unveiled Tomorrow

Bollywood's ace actress is all in the best phase both in her personal and professional career. She recently married her long time beau Ranbir Kapoor and recently announced her pregnancy too. Coming to her professional side, she bagged a blockbuster with Gangubai Kathiawadi and is all set to entertain the audience with most-awaited 'Brahmastra' movie. Off late, she also announced her new movie 'Darlings' and today, she also unveiled the teaser release date by dropping a new promo.

Alia Bhatt shared the new and interesting promo of Darlings on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, she also wrote, "thoda dark … thoda comedy DARLINGS teaser out TOMORROWS".

Going with the video, it has the voices of the film's lead actors Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. They are seen doling out why it is so dark here and ask the audience to wait to know more about the suspense.

Darlings movie is Alia Bhatt's first production venture under the Eternal Sunshine Productions banner. It is also co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and will premier only on Netflix.

Speaking about the Brahmastra movie, it is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format'. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages! It has an ensemble cast of Ranbir, Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni!