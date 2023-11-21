Live
- Sonam Kapoor: My mother exposed me to the world of fashion
- Big B goes speechless as 11-yr-old 'KBC 15' contestant reveals his reason to 'time travel'
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Navid Sole faces unexpected eviction
- Only KCR can provide 24x7 power: KTR
- 95 percent of OpenAI employees threaten to quit if board doesn't bring back Altman
- Renewed FPI selling keep markets in red
- India And Australia Expand Bilateral Ties: Comprehensive Talks Cover Digital Trade, MSMEs, And More
- Karthika Depotsavam held in a grandeur in Tirupati
- Delhi BJP Slams Kejriwal Government Over Alleged Stalling Of Property Registrations Due To New Rera Rules
- Delhi And Fukuoka Renew 'Friendship Agreement' For Three More Years, Strengthening Ties In Culture, Education, And Environment
Just In
Alia, Kareena shower ‘love, respect’ on Team India after WC
Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartwarming appreciation message for the Indian team, after they lost the World Cup final match against Australia, and showered their love and respect for the ‘men in blue’.
Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartwarming appreciation message for the Indian team, after they lost the World Cup final match against Australia, and showered their love and respect for the ‘men in blue’.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia shared a picture of team India and wrote: “Our hearts are forever WON! Well played team India. We hold our heads up high.”
Kareena too shared a photo of Indian team on Instagram Stories and said: “Only love and respect, Team INDIA tuff battle but well played Indian Cricket Team.”
The team India was defeated by Australia at the World Cup 2023 match held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. India batted first and were bowled out for 240.
Meanwhile, on the work front Alia has ‘Jigra’ in her kitty. Kareena next has ‘The Buckingham Murders’, and ‘The Crew’ in the pipeline.