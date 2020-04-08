All About The Actress Turned Nurse Shika Malhotra

Do you remember actress Shika who essayed a small role in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Fan' movie???

Yes… She is the same girl who immediately responded to PM's addressing the nation and turned into a nurse to help the Corona patients. This young lass has completed her Nursing degree from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi.





This girl posted her whole nursing attire on her Instagram page and also said her fans to watch India Today news channel to know about useful tips regarding Corona.

Speaking about turning into a nurse from an actress, she said that after listening to PM Modi's speech about this pandemic disease, she decided to use her Nursing degree and help all those patients who are suffering from this novel virus. As the condition in Mumbai was serious, she visited various private hospitals in Mumbai and also a Government hospital where she was directed by a medical superintendent to work in an isolation ward of Covid-19 as the nursing staff were very urgently needed.

Speaking about the current situation of doctors and medical staff, she said that when she heard about the stories regarding doctors and nurses being ostracized from housing societies, it made her worried. Doctors and nurses use multiple layer suits, gloves and masks to stay protected from virus and then only they treat virus affected people. Even they sanitize and change their gloves and masks when they go from one patient to other. So, doctors and nurses should be applauded for their hard work instead of these cheap happenings in society.

We applaud the hard work of Shika and definitely take inspiration from her…