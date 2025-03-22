All set for Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ trailer release

The buzz around Salman Khan’s upcoming action-packed drama, ‘Sikandar’, is reaching new heights as the makers officially confirm the trailer release date. Fans can mark their calendars for March 23, 2025, when the much-awaited trailer will be unveiled—just a week ahead of the film’s grand theatrical release on March 30, 2025.

Clocking in at 3 minutes and 38 seconds, the trailer promises to offer a thrilling sneak peek into Salman Khan’s power-packed performance, intense action sequences, and high-stakes drama.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, ‘Sikandar’ features an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and more, adding to the film’s star power. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie is expected to be a big-budget spectacle, blending gripping storytelling with adrenaline-fueled action.

The on-screen chemistry between Salman and Rashmika has already piqued curiosity, and fans are eagerly awaiting their dynamic pairing. The trailer release is expected to set social media on fire, building momentum for what could be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

With just days left for the grand reveal, excitement is at an all-time high. As Salman Khan gears up to bring ‘Sikandar’ to the big screen, all eyes are on the upcoming trailer, which is bound to leave audiences thrilled and craving for more.