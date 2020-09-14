Amitabh Bachchan Comes Up With Another Quirky Post

Bollywood's versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan who always stays active on social media has again dropped another quirky post which is making us go awe!!! Our dear Big B who is busy in KBC 12th season shoot, has already made us witness how the makers of the show are strictly following the Covid-19 rules. Off late, Amitabh dropped his childhood pic and added it to the collage of present images…





In this post, Amitabh Bachchan dropped a collage of his pics!!! The first two are the present age pics where he is seen wearing a blue sweater and black beanie cap. The third one is his childhood pic where he is seen smiling!!! His awesome poses and cool attitude stole the hearts of the netizens…

Amitabh also added a few words besides this post, "that be me .. then ..😀

... that be me .. now .. NOW ??😎".

Well, we love both the images to the core!!!





In this dark image, Amitabh ji is seen standing on the grandeur stage of 'KBC 12th season'. Along with the sparkling dim lights, the two hot seats are seen in the image. Big B also wrote, "... to think to ponder .. in the dark of the night .. they that suffer .. seek succour and care .. humanity delivers .. 🙏🙏…"

Amitabh Bachchan was recently recovered from Covid-19 pandemic after getting treated at Nanavati hospital. Even his son Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were also treated at the same hospital after getting attacked with this novel disease. Now, all of them are recovered and got back to their normalcy.