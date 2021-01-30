Amitabh Bachchan Drops A Quirky Post Regarding ‘Mask’

Bollywood's ace actor Amitabh Bachchan always stays active on social media and treats his fans with all his awesome posts. Be his inspirational quotes, Shayari's or motivational thoughts, all of them create noise on social media. Thus all his fans also keep an eye on his social media updates. Off late, Big B has dropped a quirky post regarding 'Mask' and compared wearing them with 'The Lone Ranger Annual' and 'The Mask Of Zorro' movies.

In this collage, Amitabh Bachchan is seen wearing the mask and dressed up in a winter jacket. Through this post, he made netizens known that 'Masks' are not a new thing as 'The Lone Ranger Annual' and 'The Mask OF Zorro' movies.

In this post, Big B shared a comedy scene of Satish Shah and Monty Nath…

Speaking about Big B's work front, he is now busy with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' reality show… He will be next seen in 'Jhund' movie which is being directed by Nagraj Manjule and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule under T-Series and Taandav Films banners. Amitabh ji will be essaying the title role Vijay who motivates the street children to form a football team and thus becomes the founder of 'Slum Soccer'.

He will also be the part of Tollywood'smost awaited untitled project of Prabhas. It will be directed by 'Mahanati' fame Nag Ashwin. This flick also has Bollywood'sleggy lass Deepika Padukone as the lead actress.