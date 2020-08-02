Amitabh Bachchan gets discharged from hospital and tests negative for coronavirus

Bollywood: Since 3 weeks, both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are getting treated in Nanavati hospital. It was on 11th July, both of these Bollywood actors got tested positive for Coronavirus. They were immediately shifted to Nanavati hospital.

Well, today morning Amitabh ji is tested negative and is discharged from the hospital. But Abhishek will remain in the same hospital and continue with the treatment for some more days.

Abhishek Bachchan shared this news through his Twitter handle a few minutes ago…

🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

In this tweet, he mentioned that, his father Big B is tested negative and will now take rest at home…

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽

I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

In this tweet, he mentioned that, he will remain in the hospital and will come back healthier…



Even Amitabh ji has announced this news through his Instagram and thanked all his fans for their wishes and prayers…

In this post, Amitabh ji is seen folding the hands and thanking all his fans and well-wishers. He wrote, "This morning I have tested Covid-19 negative and have been discharged from Hospital. I am back home. I will have to be in solitary quarantine in my room.



The grace of the Almighty, the blessings of Ma Babuji, the prayers and duas of near and dear and friends and fans & EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati has made it possible for me to see this day . With folded hands I express my gratitude.🙏"

Along with thanking his fans, he also showed off his gratitude towards Nanavati nursing team for their special efforts…

Both Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan who were also tested positive for Covid-19 were discharged from the hospital a few days. They are also taking rest at home.