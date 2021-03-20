Amitabh Bachchan Receives FIAF Award And Christopher Nolan Calls Him 'Living Legend'

It's a great honour for Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. He was h the honoured by the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) Award 2021 Friday evening for his contribution to Indian cinema. This event was bestowed by the Hollywood ace filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan. Big B is also the first Indian to receive this award and it was given to him recognizing his efforts towards the advocacy of preservation of India's film heritage.

Amitabh Bachchan dropped the image on his Instagram and dropped a heartfelt note…

Amitabh Bachchan looked all happy holding the prestigious award. He looked suave in the black suit and also wrote a heartfelt note besides the image, "I am deeply honoured to have been conferred with the 2021 FIAF Award. Thank you to FIAF and to Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan for bestowing the award on me in the ceremony today. Our commitment to the cause of saving India's film heritage is unshakeable and Film Heritage Foundation will continue its efforts to build a nationwide movement to save our films.@FHF_Official @fiaf1938 @shividungarpur".

Well, during the ceremony, Martin praised Amitabh ji and said, "Cinema is over a century old and sadly, tragically, much of this rich and very diverse film heritage has been lost forever. Safeguarding cinema is a global cause with champions all over the world. Amitabh Bachchan's advocacy for preserving India's film heritage really has been exceptional. I mean, as a career spanning over five decades, he is a celebrated actor who has put the considerable weight of his reputation behind the cause of film preservation in India and actually the entire subcontinent. Film preservation, certainly being a long-time passion for me, leading up to the founding of The Film Foundation over 30 years ago and since 2007, our World Cinema Project has restored 43 films from 25 countries, making them available to you, to audiences everywhere."

He further added, "And I have been following the growth of the preservation movement in India since the creation of the Film Heritage Foundation and we've supported their annual archival training initiatives. And as a result, I am well aware of the time and the effort that Amitabh has personally devoted to this cause. I mean 20 years ago, I was proud to, actually really proud, to be the first recipient of this prestigious award and I think FIAF could not have chosen a more deserving individual to recognize this year".

Even the Tenet director Christopher reminsced one of his meetings with Big B and doled out, "I had the privilege of meeting this living legend of Indian cinema a couple of years ago at an event hosted by the Film Heritage Foundation and it's, as an ambassador for the Film Heritage Foundation, that Mr. Bachchan has done so much advocacy for the vital cause of film preservation in India. It's for this reason that the FIAF Executive Committee unanimously voted to give Mr. Bachchan this year's award. Mr. Bachchan, I hope that you realize the importance of everything that you have done for this vital work for the development of proper infrastructure for the preservation of India's incredible film heritage. This is unbelievably important work and your voice, your reputation behind this cause adds so much and makes so much more possible."

Even Big B who always stays active on his blog also wrote the prestigious award it on his blog. "The nobility of the cause is of course much larger than the award and I am privileged that we have been able to make an impact through the good services of the Film Heritage Foundation headed by Shivendra Singh who has tirelessly and with immense determination pursued this very vital exercise ..The element and the sense of 'documentation' has been a bane as far as our films are concerned .. and the effort being made by the Foundation of preserving our creativity is most laudable and immediate and necessary. There is no record or facility in the Country of preserving our films .. now over a hundred years of its existence .. and some of our most valuable and immensely legendary works have been lost or been destroyed through time and garbaged."

Big B also thanked the Hollywood stars and wrote, "Thank you Mr Martin Scorsese, Mr Christopher Nolan for joining in through this marvel from Los Angeles, the UK and the other related dignitaries from Lausanne and Brussels in commemoration .. it has been a most honourable moment for me and one that shall remain with the family and indeed the Film fraternity of India in posterity."