Amitabh Bachchan Shares God's Image In The Wake Of His Covid -19 Treatment

We all know that Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his whole family are tested positive for Covid-19. Both Amitabh and Abhishek are getting treated in Mumbai's Nanavati hospital while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya are home isolated. As Jaya Bachchan tested negative, she will stay in her home for a 14-day quarantine period.

Amitabh is staying active on social media although he is hospital and dropping a few positive thoughts and quotes. A couple of hours ago, he dropped the image of two Hindu Gods and jotted down, "ईश्वर के चरणों में समर्पित 🙏 (I surrender myself to God)."

Well, in the late hours of Wednesday, Amitabh posted a pic of himself and dropped a note about different kinds of people…





Amitabh has doled out a few facts about the 6 kinds of individuals and explained how they will remain with all the emotions like anger, sadness, dissatisfied, etc.

He wrote, "*ईर्ष्यी घृणी त्वसंतुष्ट: क्रोधनो नित्यशड्कितः।*

*परभाग्योपजीवी च षडेते दुखभागिनः।।*

*अर्थात-* सभी से ईर्ष्या करने वाले, घृणा करने वाले, असंतोषी, क्रोधी, सदा संदेह करने वाले और पराये आसरे जीने वाले ये छः प्रकार के मनुष्य हमेशा दुखी रहते हैं। अतः यथा संभव इन प्रवृत्तियों से बचना चाहिए।

They that express jealousy always towards others, they whoever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered, they that are always and ever doubting .. and those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness .. whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trendsetters …"

According to hospital officials, both Amitabh and Abhishek are stable and are speedily recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.