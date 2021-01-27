Amitabh Bachchan's 'High-End' Tech Mask Creates A Buzz On The Internet
In this tweet, Big B is seen with the high-end tech mask which came up with led lights and smart sensor. This legendary actor wished all his fans ‘Happy Republic Day’ and made all and sundry go aww with his the ‘Tech Mask’… He also wrote, “T 3794 - Happy Republic Day … गणतंत्रदिवसकीअनेकअनेकशुभकामनाएँ”…
Coming to Instagram, Big B's post has garnered millions of views and even his grandchildren are also in love with this technological advancement…
https://www.instagram.com/p/CKgh5s7BaL8/
Along with jotting down the 'Republic Day wishes, "Happy Republic Day।।गणतंत्रदिवसकीअनेकअनेकशुभकामनाएँ 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳".
Bollywood ace actors like Shilpa Shetty, Mouni Roy, KarishmaTanna, Dabboo Ratnani, Pinkie Roshan and a few others also extended their wishes through comments section and expressed their feeling of 'Wow' for this new mask. Even Big B's grandchildren NavyaNaveli and Agastya Nanda also turned into the big fans of this new acquisition.
Navya wrote, "Hahahahahaha love it,…" and Agastya dropped a laughter emoji.
Well, Amitabh Bachchan also wished all his fans 'Happy Republic Day' with these posters…
Off late, Big B also made all his fans know about his 'Maths' knowledge with his tweets…
"T 3793 - गणितमेंकोईभीसंख्या.. 1 से 10 तककेसभीअंकोंसे..नहींकटसकती, *लेकिनइस..विचित्रसंख्याकोदेखियेगा ..!*
*संख्या 2520* अन्यसंख्याओंकीतरह..वास्तवमेंएकसामान्यसंख्यानहीहै, यहवोसंख्याहैजिसनेविश्वकेगणितज्ञोंको..अभीभीआश्चर्यमेंकियाहुआहै .. !".
He also added, "T 3793 -
यहविचित्रसंख्या 1 से 10 तकप्रत्येकअंकसेभाज्यहै ,चाहेवोअंकसमहोयाविषमहो।
ऐसीसंख्याजिसेइकाईतककेकिसीभीअंकसेभागदेनेकेउपरांतशेषशून्यरहे, *बहुतहीअसम्भव/ दुर्लभ* है- ऐसाप्रतीतहोताहै .. !!".
Further he added, "T 3793 -
2520 ÷ 1 = 2520
2520 ÷ 2 = 1260
2520 ÷ 3 = 840
2520 ÷ 4 = 630
2520 ÷ 5 = 504
2520 ÷ 6 = 420
2520 ÷ 7 = 360
2520 ÷ 8 = 315
2520 ÷ 9 = 280
2520 ÷ 10 = 252
महानगणितज्ञअभीभीआश्चर्यचकितहै : *2520 वास्तवमेंएकगुणनफलहै《7 x 30 x 12》का*".
Through this tweet he showed off the magic of '2520' number…
Then he wrote, "T 3793 - उन्हेऔरभीआश्चर्यहुआजबप्रमुखगणितज्ञद्वारायहसंज्ञानमेंलायागयाकिसंख्या 2520 *हिन्दूसंवत्सर* केअनुसार.. *एकमात्रयहीसंख्याहै, जोवास्तवमेंउचित* बैठरहीहै:".
Finally, he ended up, "T 3973 - *जोइसगुणनफल* सेप्राप्तहै ::
*सप्ताहकेदिन (7) x माहकेदिन (30) x वर्षकेमाह (12)*....= *2520*...
*यहीहैभारतीयकालगणनाकीश्रेष्ठता!*".
But as there is some mistake found in the problem, he again tweeted with the correction…
"T 3793 - this Tweet Down pointing backhand index is wrongly numbered ..CORRECTION and apologies .. it should be 3793 not 3973
T 3973 - *जोइसगुणनफल* सेप्राप्तहै ::
*सप्ताहकेदिन (7) x माहकेदिन (30) x वर्षकेमाह (12)*....= *2520*...
*यहीहैभारतीयकालगणनाकीश्रेष्ठता!*".
Big B is always an inspiration for all his fans… With this technological advancement, he once again created noise on social media!!!