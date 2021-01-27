Amitabh Bachchan's 'High-End' Tech Mask Creates A Buzz On The Internet





T 3794 - Happy Republic Day … गणतंत्र दिवस की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TcR4OiQUUJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2021





In this tweet, Big B is seen with the high-end tech mask which came up with led lights and smart sensor. This legendary actor wished all his fans 'Happy Republic Day' and made all and sundry go aww with his the 'Tech Mask'… He also wrote, "T 3794 - Happy Republic Day … गणतंत्रदिवसकीअनेकअनेकशुभकामनाएँ"…

Coming to Instagram, Big B's post has garnered millions of views and even his grandchildren are also in love with this technological advancement…

Along with jotting down the 'Republic Day wishes, "Happy Republic Day।।गणतंत्रदिवसकीअनेकअनेकशुभकामनाएँ 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳".

Bollywood ace actors like Shilpa Shetty, Mouni Roy, KarishmaTanna, Dabboo Ratnani, Pinkie Roshan and a few others also extended their wishes through comments section and expressed their feeling of 'Wow' for this new mask. Even Big B's grandchildren NavyaNaveli and Agastya Nanda also turned into the big fans of this new acquisition.

Navya wrote, "Hahahahahaha love it,…" and Agastya dropped a laughter emoji.









Well, Amitabh Bachchan also wished all his fans 'Happy Republic Day' with these posters…

Off late, Big B also made all his fans know about his 'Maths' knowledge with his tweets…





T 3794 - 26th January .. Republic Day 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

Happiness peace prosperity and .. be safe .. be protected pic.twitter.com/EWRLN0OMXJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 25, 2021





T 3793 - गणित में कोई भी संख्या.. 1 से 10 तक के सभी अंकों से.. नहीं कट सकती, *लेकिन इस.. विचित्र संख्या को देखियेगा ..!*

*संख्या 2520* अन्य संख्याओं की तरह.. वास्तव में एक सामान्य संख्या नही है, यह वो संख्या है जिसने विश्व के गणितज्ञों को.. अभी भी आश्चर्य में किया हुआ है .. ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2021





He also added, "T 3793 -

T 3793 -

यह विचित्र संख्या 1 से 10 तक प्रत्येक अंक से भाज्य है , चाहे वो अंक सम हो या विषम हो।

ऐसी संख्या जिसे इकाई तक के किसी भी अंक से भाग देने के उपरांत शेष शून्य रहे, *बहुत ही असम्भव/ दुर्लभ* है- ऐसा प्रतीत होता है .. !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2021





Further he added, "T 3793 -

Through this tweet he showed off the magic of '2520' number…





T 3793 -



2520 ÷ 1 = 2520

2520 ÷ 2 = 1260

2520 ÷ 3 = 840

2520 ÷ 4 = 630

2520 ÷ 5 = 504

2520 ÷ 6 = 420

2520 ÷ 7 = 360

2520 ÷ 8 = 315

2520 ÷ 9 = 280

2520 ÷ 10 = 252



महान गणितज्ञ अभी भी आश्चर्यचकित है : *2520 वास्तव में एक गुणनफल है 《7 x 30 x 12》का* — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2021





Finally, he ended up, "T 3973 - *जोइसगुणनफल* सेप्राप्तहै ::



*सप्ताहकेदिन (7) x माहकेदिन (30) x वर्षकेमाह (12)*....= *2520*...

*यहीहैभारतीयकालगणनाकीश्रेष्ठता!*".

But as there is some mistake found in the problem, he again tweeted with the correction…





"T 3793 - this Tweet Down pointing backhand index is wrongly numbered ..CORRECTION and apologies .. it should be 3793 not 3973

Big B is always an inspiration for all his fans… With this technological advancement, he once again created noise on social media!!!