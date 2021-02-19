Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’ Release Date Is Out

Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movie 'Jhund' release date is out… Being a social message-oriented movie, it has a lot of expectations on it. This movie is based on the life story of Vijay Barse, the founder of slum soccer. Amitabh Bachchan will step into the shoes of Vijay and will show off the capability and hard work of Vijay in moulding the un-educated slum boys to form a football team.

Big B dropped the new poster of this movie on his Twitter page and also unveiled the release date of this sports drama…









The poster has Big B facing towards the slum… The poster also shows the football and a damaged van portraying a glimpse of the houses in the slum. He also wrote, "T 3818 - Covid gave us setbacks .. but it's comeback time now! WE'RE BACK IN THEATERS .. "JHUND" releasing 18th June !!"

Even Taran Adarsh also dropped the same poster and announced the release date of this Bollywood movie…









Along with the poster, he also wrote, "AMITABH BACHCHAN: #JHUND ARRIVES ON 18 JUNE 2021... #Jhund - #AmitabhBachchan and #Sairaat director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule's first collaboration - to release in *cinemas* on 18 June 2021.

#Jhund is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Ssingh and Meenu Aroraa."

Jhund flick is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Raj Hiremath, Savita Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule and Meenu Arora under T-Series and Taandav Films banners. This Nagraj Manjule directorial has Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in other important roles. Although the shooting of the movie wrapped up on 31st August, 2019, due to Covid-19 lockdown, the release of the movie is postponed and is finally all set to hit the theatres.